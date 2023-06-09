Estonian MFA imposes entry ban on 58 Russians, including Patriarch Kirill

VILNIUS, June 9. /TASS/. The Estonian Foreign Ministry on Friday banned 58 Russians, including Patriarch Kirill, of Moscow and All Russia, from entering the country.

"Today, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reintroduced the ‘Magnitsky List,’ which bans 58 people, including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and nine people who persecuted and imprisoned human rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent - TASS) from entering Estonia," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Estonia is of the opinion that Kara-Murza's persecutors and jailers should be included in the global human rights sanction regime," Tsahkna also said.

He added that people supporting Russia's actions against Ukraine were unwelcome in Estonia. The Estonian foreign minister called on all countries to impose an entry ban on the supporters of Russia's actions.