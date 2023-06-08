Kremlin promises Putin's big press conference ‘in due time’

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's big press conference will be held when the time is right, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will take place in due time, it is usually held at the end of the year," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters when asked about plans for the event. "It is still too early for us to sum up the results of the year," Peskov pointed out.

The spokesman added that Putin knows that journalists are waiting for his big press conference.

Putin's big press conference has been held since 2001, and there have been 17 such events. They are held almost every year, but at the end of 2022, for example, there was no communication in this format. Traditionally, several hundred media representatives are accredited for these meetings of the head of state with the press, and the conversation lasts several hours.