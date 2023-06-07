Lavrov to meet foreign partners on SPIEF sidelines — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he will hold a series of meetings with foreign partners, official spokeswoman of the ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate on behalf of the Russian Foreign Ministry. A series of bilateral communication with foreign partners is in contemplation," the diplomat said.

Many foreign participants from more than 120 countries will attend the Forum this year, Zakharova said. "Certain head of states and prime ministers, industry ministers, political figures, parliament leaders, heads of international organizations and major companies, representatives of expert and academic circles and mass media [are expected to attend - TASS]," the spokeswoman noted.

SPIEF, the showcase economic forum in Russia, will be held from June 14 to 17 this year.