Russia expresses protest to Belgium after Ukrainian saboteurs’ attack on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Belgian ambassador to Moscow Marc Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. A strong protest was expressed to him over the exposed use of Belgian-made weapons by sabotage groups in the May 22 attack on the Belgorod Region.

"Belgian ambassador to Moscow Marc Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 6. A strong protest was expressed to him in connection with the disclosed evidence Belgian-made weapons were used by groups of saboteurs that carried out terrorist raids in the territory of the Belgorod Region on May 22," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It was stressed that Russia had repeatedly warned about the danger of the Ukrainian army being pumped with Western weapons and equipment, as well as their uncontrolled proliferation that eventually puts them in the hands of terrorist groups," the Foreign Ministry stated. Russia urged "Brussels not to turn a blind eye on the growing evidence of the Kiev regime's support for terrorists who target are civilians and civilian infrastructure in Russia."

Earlier, it was reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoron district of the Belgorod Region on May 22. According to the latest reports, 13 civilians were wounded and an elderly woman died during evacuation. The counterterrorist operation regime, imposed on the Belgorod Region after the attack has now been lifted. On May 23, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian military had blocked and defeated Ukrainian nationalist groups that had broken through into the region.