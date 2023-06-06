Russia cannot recognize Taliban as long as inclusive is not in place — Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 6. /TASS/. Russia cannot begin the process of recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan as long as the commitments to form an inclusive government remain unfulfilled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an audience at the Russian-Tajik Slavonic University on Tuesday.

"Until the aforementioned conditions have been met we cannot talk about starting the process of officially recognizing the Taliban movement’s government," he said. "These commitments include the formation of an ethnically and politically balanced government, more vigorous measures to combat terrorism and drug trafficking, and guarantees of the basic human rights for all peoples living in Afghanistan, including Tajiks."