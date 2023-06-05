Moscow yet to receive details of Jakarta’s Ukraine peace proposal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has not received any details of Indonesia’s proposed plan for a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian conflict, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I have no information that something detailed was sent via diplomatic channels, and therefore I have nothing to say about this," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question about whether the Kremlin had already studied the Indonesian peace proposal.

Earlier, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which included a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the deployment of UN peacekeepers.

Prabowo presented Jakarta’s initiative for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis last Saturday in an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.