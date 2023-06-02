Two civilians wounded after Ukraine shells Belgorod Region settlement — governor

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Two people were wounded when the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled by Ukraine, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Two civilians were injured in Novaya Tavolzhanka, hit by 40 cannon-launched shells. A man received a shrapnel wound to the hip, the other one suffered a concussion," the governor blogged.

According to Gladkov, the injured men are being evacuated by armored car to a city hospital. "An industrial enterprise in Shebekino caught fire after a shell hit it. Fire brigades have been rushed to the site," he wrote.