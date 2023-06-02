Foreign ministers of Russia, UAE discuss cooperation — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed on Friday tasks of developing cooperation in different spheres, including advanced technologies, energy, tourism and civilian space exploration.

"A discussion took place of task on further sustainable development of mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres, including industry, advanced technologies, transport, energy, tourism and civilian space activities," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS ministers meeting.

The meeting of "BRICS friends" at the level of foreign ministers, where various formats of cooperation between BRICS and countries interested to join it, ended on Friday in Cape Town.