Russian precision weapons hit Ukraine’s air defenses shielding key military sites

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by air-launched precision weapons against Ukrainian air defenses shielding key military sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"At night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a multiple strike by air-launched long-range precision weapons against the enemy air defenses shielding key Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities. All the designated targets were hit," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 70 Ukrainian troops, ammo depot in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed 70 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye and Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. As many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and D-30 and Msta-B howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours. Near the settlement of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 60 enemy troops and two self-propelled artillery systems over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two D-20 howitzers and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the battles, over 50 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, three D-20 howitzers, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, two M777 artillery systems and a US-manufactured Paladin motorized artillery system were destroyed" in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Russian assault teams push forward in Maryinka tactical area

Units of Russia’s Akhmat special operations force continued their advance in the Maryinka tactical area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the southern battlegroup conducted the most active operations near the settlement of Avdeyevka. Units of the Akhmat special operations unit continue offensive operations in the Maryinka tactical direction," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 150 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 150 Ukrainian troops and a Polish-made artillery system in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery from Russia’s battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 150 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a ground-based UAV control station were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 30 Ukrainian troops, M777 artillery system in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 30 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 30 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, an Msta-B howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in past day

Russian forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 73 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 warplane in Kherson area

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Kherson area and 29 drones over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a HARM anti-radar missile," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems "destroyed 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novodruzhesk, Kremennaya and Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novobakhmutovka, Vladimirovka and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the general reported.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 431 Ukrainian warplanes, 235 combat helicopters, 4,436 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,356 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,108 multiple rocket launchers, 4,971 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,598 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.