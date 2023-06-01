Putin called mayor of town that came under Ukrainian shelling attack — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the head of the administration of the Shebekino municipality, Vladimir Zhdanov, following Ukrainian shelling of the area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes. This phone conversation also took place," he said, when asked to confirm the call that had been earlier announced by Zhdanov.

"The necessary instructions were given" following the conversation, Peskov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin signed a decree to award Zhdanov the Order of Courage for displaying dedication while performing his civic duty.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Belgorod Region, including Shebekino, has repeatedly been shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On June 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Shebekino several times with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. According to the latest data, more than 10 people were injured. Russian troops thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian formations to break into Shebekino, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier.