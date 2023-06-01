Peskov knows nothing about malware-infected iPhones in use among Kremlin staff

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday he knows nothing about malware-infected iPhones in use among the Kremlin staff.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered a US intelligence operation being conducted via a virus program on Apple mobile devices.

"I don’t know about this," Peskov told journalists when asked about possible cases of malware-infected iPhones among the Kremlin staff.

He also said that decisions on the security of various gadgets should be made by special services and the Kremlin cannot restrict the use of iPhones among officials in any way.

"We do not even have the authority to make such recommendations. Here, probably, it is necessary to be guided above all by the qualified and informed opinion of special services," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question as to whether the Kremlin thought it necessary to ban its officials from using iPhones given these risks.