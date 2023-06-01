Special op turned into counter-terrorist fight to significant degree — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation has turned into a counter-terrorist fight to a significant degree, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday, adding that it is necessary to destroy the "hornets’ nest of the terrorist Kiev regime."

"A counter-terrorist fight is effectively what the special op has largely turned into. Because we fight against terrorists who kill our people," Medvedev said during his visit to the Prudboy military ground in the Volgograd Region.

According to Medvedev, "the response is clear."

"They must be eliminated. And not only individually - it is necessary to destroy the hornets’ nest itself, the regime that emerged in Ukraine, it must be exterminated, it must be destroyed," Medvedev underscored.

Otherwise, "a threat will constantly originate from there," the official said, adding that "it will be necessary to constantly carry out operations like the one that has been […] going on for over a year already."

"There must be no doubts," Medvedev underscored.