Russia does not destroy contractual, legal framework of relations with Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia is not trying to deliberately destroy the existing contractual and legal framework of relations with Ukraine, while Kiev is doing precisely that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Thursday, speaking at a plenary session of the State Duma.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that we are not deliberately destroying the existing contractual and legal base of relations with Ukraine. But this is what the Kiev regime is doing today. We denounce and terminate only those instruments with Ukraine that have turned irrelevant," the high-ranking diplomat said.

In this context, Galuzin noted that by analogy with Moscow's latest initiative to denounce the treaty on the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, the treaty with Ukraine on the stay of the Black Sea Fleet was denounced in 2014 after Crimea’s reunification with Russia.