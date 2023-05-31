Leaders of Russia, Mozambique to hold separate meeting at Russia-Africa summit — Lavrov

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, May 31. /TASS/. Russian and Mozambique Presidents Vladimir Putin and Filipe Nyusi will hold a separate meeting as part of the Russia-Africa summit in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for a representative delegation of Mozambique headed by President Filipe Nyusi. In addition to the forum events, there will be a separate bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and Mozambique," the minister told a press conference following his talks in Mozambique.

The second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa will take place on July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. The event was held for the first time on October 22-24, 2019 in Russia’s Sochi.