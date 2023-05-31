Different options of Putin’s participation in SCO summit considered — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The format of participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in India this summer is under review so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Different options of participation of the Russian President in activities of this important format are being considered. Russia will be presented at a proper level in any case," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

It was reported earlier that the SCO summit would be held in India in early July of this year.