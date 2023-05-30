Russia 2-3 days ago hit Ukraine’s military intelligence center — Putin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the Russian military had hit Ukraine's military intelligence center.

"We have already mentioned the possibility of strikes against decision-making headquarters and centers. Of course, the Ukrainian military intelligence headquarters, which was hit two or three days ago, also falls into this category," Putin said during a visit to the Zotov Center, while answering a question from the head of the non-commercial organization Agency of Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva regarding Tuesday’s UAV attack on Moscow.

Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospital treatment. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces had carried out high accuracy strikes on the central decision-making facilities of the Ukrainian army, where terrorist attacks against Russian territory had been planned under the guidance of Western secret services.