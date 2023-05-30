US discourse on Russia’s alleged intention to attack Eastern Europe laughable — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The idea voiced by the US that Russia was allegedly going to attack Eastern Europe is laughable, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Tuesday.

Commenting on remarks by former US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger that "the Ukraine war is won, in terms of precluding a Russian attack on allied nations in Europe," the diplomat noted: "It seems that this is the case when a staunch ‘realist’ rejects reality simply because he cannot admit it exists. Deliberations that the Russians were going to attack Eastern Europe and while they were at it, Sweden and Finland as well, are laughable."

According to the diplomat, it is precisely the alliance of Russia and China that "when the two great powers are standing shoulder to shoulder against the US, nowadays determines the main direction of modern geopolitics." "Hence, by the way, the policy of [US President] Joe Biden's administration of ‘double containment’ of both Moscow and Beijing, which is disastrous for US hegemony. From the point of view of the ‘Kissinger Doctrine,’ this is a waking nightmare. Yet the issue is not being considered from this angle and the emphasis is made that Russia is almost done for and China is next in line. A very dangerous delusion for the US but objectively a beneficial one for us. Because victory will be ours," Zakharova stressed.