Russia waits for UN note on IAEA experts’ rotation at ZNPP in Ukraine — Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. A date for the rotation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has not been defined as of yet and Russia is waiting for an official note from the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The date is not set. We are waiting for the note from the UN Department of Safety and Security," he said.

Karchaa stressed that the UNDSS and the Ukrainian side "continued maintaining artificial tension, trying to exhaust us psychologically. But we have strong nerves."

The ninth team of IAEA experts was to arrive at the ZNPP on May 25. As Karchaa told TASS earlier, the rotation was postponed to May 26 at Ukraine’s initiative.

However, in his words, Russia had received no notification about the postponement from the United Nations Department of Safety and Security. He said that he did not rule out that Ukraine was plotting a provocation to slow down the process, "as it has already done."

On May 26, Karchaa said the process of the IAEA expert’s rotation was disrupted again due to Ukraine’s initiative.

In early September 2022, the IAEA’s fact-finding mission, led by the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, visited the plant. After the mission’s departure, two staff members of the agency remained at the plant in the status of observers.

It was agreed at that time that several IAEA monitors would stay at the facility and would be replaced with a new group every month or so. All the rotations were carried out in due time, except for the one in February, which was disrupted a few times because of the UN Department of Safety and Security.