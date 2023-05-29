Lavrov says grain deal will no longer be valid unless there is progress in implementation

NAIROBI /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will assume that the grain deal is no longer valid unless there is progress in its implementation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"If everything remains unchanged, and it seems that this is what will happen, it will be necessary to proceed from the premise that it (grain deal - TASS) is no longer valid," he said.

The grain initiative is part of the package agreement. The second part - the three-year Russia-UN memorandum - stipulates unfreezing of Russian export of food and fertilizers, connection of Rosselkhozbank back to SWIFT, resumption of supplies of agriculture equipment, components and service maintenance, resumption of the work of Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other steps. This part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented as stated by Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the grain agreement was extended through July 17 without any changes, adding that the agreement would be terminated after July 17 unless all issues on the deal were fully solved.