NAIROBI, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding negotiations with his Kenyan counterpart Alfred Mutua in Nairobi Monday.

"You had a very good meeting with the President [William Ruto]," Mutua noted during the open part of the meeting.

"Indeed, I liked it, we were able to discuss many key issues," the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

The meeting then continued behind closed doors.