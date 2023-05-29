All Russian-Turkish agreements on gas hub remain valid — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The agreements between Russia and Turkey, including the implementation of the gas hub project, are systemic in nature and the work is going according to plan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"I would like to emphasize that all agreements are of a systemic strategic nature. We are working on them in accordance with the agreements at the highest level and in accordance with the work plans for each of these projects," he said, answering the question on whether the Russian side expects work on the gas hub project to intensify after the elections in Turkey.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday reiterated the intention to implement the gas hub project in Turkey "We will strengthen Turkey’s positions as an international hub even further. Actually, Mr. Putin mentioned again [creation] of the hub in the region of Thrace in Turkey in his congratulatory message. We will do that together with them [Russia - TASS]. There will be the hub in Thrace," Erdogan said when addressing the population in the Bestepe presidential complex.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an idea of creating a gas hub in Turkey, where the lost volume of transit via the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey showed positive attitude towards this initiative and initiated the procedure of making legislative changes to provide for the legal base of hub operations. The gas trading center is planned to be created in Thrace, northwest Turkey.