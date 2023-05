MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the special military operation in Ukraine have not changed and they must be attained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show on Sunday.

"The conflict has its goals. We have goals set by the president. They have not changed. These goals must be attained," Peskov said, when asked if Moscow has enough forces and sources to follow through.