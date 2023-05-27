Russia condemns aggressive actions by Kosovo leadership — embassy

BELGRADE, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Serbia has condemned the actions by the authorities of unrecognized Kosovo directed at seizing administrative buildings in Serbian municipalities.

"We resolutely condemn dangerous unilateral actions by interim self-governing bodies in Kosovo whose armed members seized the administrative buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic on May 26," the embassy’s statement published on Friday said.

"We are urging Pristina to immediately cease the excesses which have already harmed civilians," the diplomats added.

The Russian Embassy also declared its support for the Serbian leadership’s policy which involves seeking exclusively diplomatic solutions for a conflict situation. It reiterated that "international law, including Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, creates a firm foundation for this."

On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that on Saturday morning, Serbia would call an emergency meeting of the country’s Security Council over the escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo.