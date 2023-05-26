China’s special envoy arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry building for talks with Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to hold consultations on Ukraine with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Chinese special envoy was also expected to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

The Moscow visit is part of a Chinese diplomatic delegation’s European tour aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese envoy would visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and France. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS earlier that China’s idea was to present Beijing’s political settlement proposals to those countries and listen to their opinions and comments. He noted that Russia expected to hear the Chinese special representative’s impressions of his trips to Kiev and the EU countries.