Mishustin takes part in Russia-China business forum in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived at a conference center in Shanghai on Tuesday to take part in the Russia-China business forum.

He will address a plenary session. Chinese Vice Premier of State Council He Lifeng is also expected to speak.

After the plenary session there will be round tables where the forum participants will discuss the expansion of cooperation in transport, industry, agriculture, energy and digitalization.

According to the Russian government, representatives of more than 15 large Russian companies and heads of several regions have confirmed their participation in the forum.

In the morning before the beginning of the forum, members of the Russian delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadaev, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, as well as Russian journalists passed a COVID-19 test.