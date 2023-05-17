Russian senior diplomat, Turkish ambassador discuss grain deal implementation — MFA

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed the further implementation of the grain deal on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They exchanged views on the implementation of the package agreements adopted in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 - the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Ukraine’s food exports and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of Russia’s agricultural exports," the statement said.

The foreign ministry pointed out that the talks focused on coordination of further steps taken by Russia and Turkey as parties to the initiative.

The meeting was held at the Turkish diplomat’s request.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the grain deal was extended for 60 more days. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow confirms its extension.