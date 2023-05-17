Russia urges UN to respond appropriately to Kiev’s calls to kill Russians

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. Russia has called on the UN to refrain from double standards in their political assessments and respond appropriately to the outrageous calls to kill Russian nationals voiced by the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN circulated an official letter to the UN Security Council member states, drawing their attention to the inadmissible remarks of Kirill Budanov, the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, who said in an interview that Ukraine’s intelligence agencies were involved in organizing terrorist attacks on Russian journalists and public figures," the statement said.

"In fact, the UN leadership has not responded in any way to Budanov’s remarks containing explicit hate speech and calls for ethnic violence. The office of the Secretary General’s spokesperson is trying to hide behind general words about the inadmissibility of any terrorist acts and is trying to call the authenticity of the Kiev regime’s criminal statements into question," it reads.

"We urge the leadership of United Nations agencies, as well as the world organization’s information services, to refrain from double standards in their political assessments and to give a proper response to the blatant calls for killings of Russian citizens," the mission stressed.