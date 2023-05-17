Ukrainian forces actively use mobile weapons on Krasny Liman direction — LPR

LUGANSK, May 17. /TASS/. Russian forces register active use of mobile weapons by Ukrainian forces on the Krasny Liman direction, retired LPR Colonel Lieutenant Andrey Marochko told TASS Wednesday, citing intelligence data.

"Enemy roaming weapons have been registered on the Krasny Liman direction," he said. "Ukrainian forces actively use pickup truck-mounted mobile weapons tactics near LPR settlements of Makeyevka and Nevskoye."

Marochko specified that the enemy installs automatic mortars, high-caliber machineguns, 80-mm multiple launch rocket systems, guided anti-tank missiles and SPG-9 recoilless weapons on pickup trucks.