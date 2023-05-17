Armenia would have secured a more stable situation with CSTO observers’ mission — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Yerevan would have secured a more stable situation if it signed a document on deploying an observers’ mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Tsargrad television channel posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

"A document on the deployment of a CSTO mission of observers on Armenian territory in accordance with the request of our Armenian allies was drafted for the CSTO summit in Yerevan in the autumn of 2022," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

"I am convinced that if Yerevan confirmed what had already been endorsed and if this document were ready for signing and entry in force, Armenia would have secured and had a more stable situation," Lavrov stressed.

The document was fully approved at the foreign ministers’ level, he added.

"However, our Armenian friends asked us to postpone adoption at the last moment at the summit. This document is still on paper and cannot be implemented," the Russian foreign minister said.