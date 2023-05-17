Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 17. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Novotyaginka destroyed a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system with its five-member crew and ammunition," he said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Yantarnoye destroyed a 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery gun with its five-member crew and ammunition, the spokesman said.