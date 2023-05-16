China’s special envoy to arrive in Russia after visiting Europe — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will arrive in Moscow in late May after visiting European countries, where he is expected to present his country’s ideas on how to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on Tuesday.

"He is rounding off an inception visit to Kiev. After that, the program includes Berlin, Paris, and Warsaw. At the end of the month, he will arrive here. The idea is to inform these countries about China’s proposals for a political settlement in Ukraine and to hear their opinions and commentaries," he said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, Moscow expects the Chinese envoy to share his impressions from his visits to Kiev and to Europe. "We are looking forward to seeing him. We want to know what impressions he brings from his trip," he said.

He did not specify however whom Li Hui plans to meet in Moscow with.

AFP reported on Monday that Li would travel to Kiev from May 16-17. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced that the Chinese envoy would also visit Russia, Germany, Poland, and France for consultations on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing was keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine and wants to take an active part in the process of political settlement of the crisis.