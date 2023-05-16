US extends export restrictions on Rossiya Airlines for 180 days — Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has extended by 180 days the export restrictions imposed on Rossiya Airlines. The corresponding resolution was received on Tuesday in the electronic database of the Federal Register (a collection of documents from the US government).

"I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement to renew the temporary denial order issued in this matter on November 15, 2022. I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," according to the resolution signed by Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement.

The document comes into force immediately and extends the restrictions for 180 days.

As the Department of Commerce notes, on April 20, 2023, the US Bureau of Industry and Security filed a request to extend the restrictions on the Russian airline.

"The written request was made more than 20 days before the TDO’s scheduled expiration. A copy of the renewal request was sent to Rossiya in accordance with sections 766.5 and 766.24(d) of the Regulations," the document says.

The restrictions deprive the airline of the right to engage in transactions subject to US export regulations, including the export and re-export of software and technology from the US.

On February 24, 2022, the United States introduced export control measures for aviation-related products supplied to Russia. It implied the introduction of additional requirements for licensing and restricting access to most license exceptions for export, re-export and transfer within the country. When considering license applications in accordance with the sanctions regime, a "presumption of denial" applies.