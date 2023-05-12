Ukraine struck polymer manufacturing plant in Lugansk — former LPR envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have struck a plant manufacturing polymer products in Lugansk, setting off a fire, former LPR ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.

"The strike on Lugansk hit the area of the Poly-Pack plant," he said on Telegram. "People are seeing a thick plume of smoke. No reports of casualties so far."

A TASS reporter earlier said two explosions rocked Lugansk at 6:35 pm Moscow time. A plume of smoke rose immediately afterward, which could be seen from around the city.