Russian national accused by US of cybercrimes refused plea bargain — ambassador

KINGSTON (Massachusetts), May 12. /TASS/. Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted in February of perpetrating cybercrimes, refused a plea bargain, Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

He made the statement after visiting the Russian in a penitentiary institution in southeastern Massachusetts.

A jury court in Boston convicted Klyushin of participating in hacking attacks on American companies and allegedly making financial transactions based on stolen insider information.

"Our compatriot is holding up with dignity. He didn’t agree to a plea bargain," Antonov said.

When asked if US special services wanted to make Klyushin cooperate, Antonov said they hinted at the option but Klyushin refused.