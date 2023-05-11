Putin not planning to hold talks with leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan amid escalation

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amid new escalation between Yerevan and Baku, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, not for now, but contacts continue. Just the day before yesterday, Putin had a separate conversation with Pashinyan, who was in Moscow; contacts also continue with the Azerbaijani side. Russia continues to carry out its functions as envisaged by the trilateral documents," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We certainly expect a restrained approach from the parties and urge against any action that could escalate tensions. We will continue our contacts with Baku and with Yerevan," Peskov summed up.

Earlier, Baku accused Yerevan of undermining the process of negotiations on a peace agreement between the two countries. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that Armenian forces shelled positions in the Zod border area, killing an Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another one. For its part, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that four people were injured in clashes with Azerbaijan near the village of Sotk in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.