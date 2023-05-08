Putin and Kyrgyz President Zhaparov holding talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks in Moscow on Monday with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, who is in the Russian capital on an official visit.

As the Kremlin press service reported earlier, the leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, topical issues of further strengthening Russian-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

It is planned to consider these issues, in particular, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in 2023 in the Eurasian Economic Union and chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

On Tuesday, Victory Day, the Kyrgyz leader will be the guest of honor at the parade on Red Square.