FSB nabs citizen in southern Russia for plotting to defect to Ukraine

PYATIGORSK, May 5. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers in southern Russia’s Stavropol Region have detained a man who had intentions to fight for Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters on Friday.

"The FSB’s department in the Stavropol Region has documented the illegal activities of a Russian citizen plotting to commit treason by defecting to Ukraine’s armed forces," the FSB said in a statement.

A search has established that the offender who had joined the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) attempted to transit from Mineralnye Vody Airport via Turkey to Ukraine in an effort to take part in the hostilities against Russian Defense Ministry servicemen there.

The suspect was detained while attempting to cross the Russian border. Authorities have announced criminal probes against the person who is now facing charges of plotting to commit a crime and high treason and participate in terrorist activities.

The suspect made a confession, the FSB added.