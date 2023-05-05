US, Ukrainian denials about involvement in Kremlin attack meaningless, says Lavrov

PANAJI /Goa, India/, May 5. /TASS/. The US and Ukrainian officials’ denial of their countries’ involvement in the recent attack on the Kremlin is meaningless to Moscow as their ability to lie is well known, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Perhaps you think that since the US and Ukraine have denied the accusations [of their involvement in the attack], we should stop thinking about what we know about what happened. That is not going to happen. The ability of our Ukrainian and Western friends to lie is very well known," Lavrov said following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to him, the entire situation "is indicative of a crisis that goes far deeper than just the actions of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime."

Ukraine tried to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence using drones in the early hours of Wednesday, the presidential press service said. The Russian military and intelligence services promptly disabled two drones targeted at the Kremlin. Putin was not harmed and continues his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. Russia reserves the right to take whatever retaliatory measures it sees fit, the Kremlin’s press service noted. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that claims by Ukrainian and US officials that they were not involved in the drone attack were laughable. Moscow is aware that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes based on instructions from Washington, Peskov stressed.