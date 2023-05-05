Kremlin has not formulated position on Telegram channels’ regulation

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not yet come out with a concrete position regarding the potential government regulation of Telegram channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There is no formulated position in this regard so far," the Spokesman said, replying to a question about the Kremlin’s attitude towards the initiative of Valery Fadeev, the head of the presidential council on civil society development and human rights, to analyze the activity of Telegram channels and consider the possibility of the government regulating the medium.

It should be determined what kind of abuses Telegram channels allow and if there are many of them, then we need to think about legislative regulation, similar to the media, Fadeev told TASS earlier. Telegram channels often resemble conventional mass media but have much less restrictions, he noted.