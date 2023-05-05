Russian forces strike over 150 Ukrainian military targets in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck over 150 Ukrainian military targets in the Krasny Liman area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Friday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center struck over 150 enemy targets over the past day, including about 100 sites of amassed manpower and weapons and 45 artillery positions," the spokesman said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

The Russian battlegroup’s aircraft delivered strikes against three temporary deployment sites and five strongholds of the Ukrainian army, he said.

"In the Torskoye area and in the area of the Serebryansky forestry, reconnaissance teams and capabilities of the battlegroup Center uncovered the movement of the personnel from the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile and 58th motorized infantry brigades. The enemy sustained manpower losses as a result of artillery and air strikes," the spokesman said.