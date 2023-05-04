US became party to Ukraine conflict long ago, its goal is to destroy Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Washington has long became directly engaged in the Ukrainian conflict and its aim is to destroy the sovereignty of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Channel One on Thursday.

"The United States became a direct participant of this conflict long ago, and they have long been waging a hybrid war against my country. Ukraine is only an instrument in their hands, a tip of the spear held by the US-led collective West," he said.

"Their goal is to destroy a sovereign, independent Russia as a factor in international politics," the Russian diplomat added. "They feel more and more tempted to play with the idea of dismembering Russia. <…> This is a direct attack against the foundations of our constitutional system."

In his words, the narrative of US non-involvement into the recent drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin comes "only from people who are trying to create a smokescreen, to deceive their allies."

Ryabkov went on to say that only the United States can persuade Kiev to drop the idea of achieving its goals by military means.

"It is Washington who can make Kiev stop trying to achieve its goals on the battlefield," Ryabkov continued, adding that Washington’s rhetoric rules out any opportunity for a serious conversation on the issue.

"The fact that the United States is full of determination - as they put it - to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia is sealed in many documents, including those written by NATO and dictated by the Americans," the Russian diplomat added. "I assume that it is currently not the time to speak of real diplomacy. We see that the United States is relying on further escalation, and we keep warning them against this approach."

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.