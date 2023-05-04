Putin, Maduro discuss Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro discussed further development of cooperation between the two countries in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Thursday.

"Current matters of further development of the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership were discussed during the telephone conversation, including implementation of joint projects in the trade-economic, energy and humanitarian areas," the Kremlin said.

The leaders agreed to continue communication at different levels.