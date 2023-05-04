Explosions, fire reported in Kiev after air raid warning, mayor says

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday said there were explosions and a fire in the southwest of the city, which followed an air raid warning.

"Explosions and a fire in the capital’s Solomensky District," he said on Telegram.

The Kiev mayor said first responders were headed to the scene.

Lately Klitschko said that another fire reported in Kiev. "There’s a fire over a small area in the Pechersky District. <...> No casualties," he said.

An air raid warning was issued in Kiev earlier on Thursday. Eyewitnesses told TASS several drones were spotted over Kiev, and air defense forces tried to shoot them down. The air raid warning was later canceled.