MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Ground-attack aircraft of the Russian Center battlegroup delivered airstrikes at two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces that had been spotted by reconnaissance in the Chervonopopovka direction, the battlegroup’s spokesman, Alexander Savchuk, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Chervopopovka section and bear the Serevryansky forestry, the Center battlegroup’s reconnaissance forces traced the movement of the personnel of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade and the 58th motorized infantry brigade. As a result of strikes by Russian ground-attack aircraft, the enemy sustained losses in manpower," he said.