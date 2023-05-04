Trust to UN degrading in world — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called on the United Nations to heed critical feedback as it is losing trust in the world.

"In recent time, we are witnessing a certain degradation of trust to the organization, which is called to represent interests of all member states, to be an example of impartiality and integrity, and its employees must act in strict compliance with Article 100 of the United Nations Charter," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on issues of trust-building in international affairs on Wednesday.

He stressed that "negative feedback not always indicates attempts to mar the organization’s reputation" and that "this criticism often reveals the disappointment of states and their population." "It should not be ignored. On the contrary, UN peacekeeping missions should explain their mandate, work more actively with people via the mass media and implement various local quick-yielding projects," he said.