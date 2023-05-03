Nepal awaits visit this year by heads of Russia’s houses of parliament — senior politician

NEW DELHI, May 3. /TASS/. Nepal is expecting to host a high-level visit this year by top Russian lawmakers Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament), and Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house State Duma, senior Nepalese legislator Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, chairman of the National Assembly (or Rastriya Sabha), the upper chamber of Nepal’s Federal Parliament, told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"[A] high-level delegation of Nepal has visited Russia but there has been none from the Russian side. Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, and the Chairman of the State Duma, Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, are visiting Nepal this year and we consider this a huge success for Nepal. This visit has fulfilled expectations of the both sides," Timilsina said following his visit to Russia in late April.

He added that Kathmandu was expecting that the visit will help to boost trade between Nepal and Russia. "There are multiple potentials in this regard," the senior legislator said.

A Nepalese parliamentary delegation visited Russia on April 19-25, which was the first high-level visit by a delegation from the Himalayan country to Russia since 2016.