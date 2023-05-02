Ukrainian troops may launch large-scale counteroffensive by May 9 — LPR

LUGANSK, May 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops may stage several provocations in the near future and launch a counteroffensive by May 9, when Russia will be celebrating Victory Day, LPR People's Militia retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"By the end of the week, favorable weather conditions are expected which will help Ukraine’s armed formations fully use the arms and equipment supplied by NATO countries. Also, with a high degree of certainty, the adversary will attempt to cast a gloom on Victory Day celebrations," he said, citing data from Russian intelligence.

Marochko added that currently the adversary is accumulating material and technical means and forming strike groups for "large-scale counteroffensive actions." "Thus, at the end of this week and the beginning of the next one, high probability remains of Ukraine resuming the active phase of offensive actions," he stressed.