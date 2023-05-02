In LPR three injured in mine blasts over 24 hours — Emergencies Ministry

LUGANSK, May 2. /TASS/. Three civilians have sustained mine-blast traumas over the past 24 hours in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, two men born in 1963 and 1978 were injured as a result of a mine detonating in the Bolshaya Vergunka settlement. "As a result of an anti-personnel mine exploding on the bank of the Seversky Donets River, two men were injured. Diagnosed with a traumatic amputation of feet the injured were hospitalized at the Lugansk Republic’s clinical hospital," the Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported.

The second detonation injuring a person was recorded near the Donetsky settlement of the Kirovsky municipal district. According to the Emergencies Ministry, a man born in 1985 was wounded and hospitalized with multiple injuries.

On April 25, in the LPR, four civilians, including a child, sustained mine-blast traumas.