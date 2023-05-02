Russian forces destroy communication hub of Ukrainian troops in DPR

DONETSK, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed a communication hub of Ukrainian troops near the village of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Battlegroup South command officer told TASS on Tuesday.

"The artillery of the Battlegroup South wiped out a communication hub of the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the DPR village of Verkhnekamenskoye," the officer said. "The destroyed communication facility disrupted control of the enemy group in the Seversk area," he added.

Earlier, the Russian battlegroup command said the artillery had eliminated two Ukrainian outposts and roughly 20 enemy soldiers near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic.