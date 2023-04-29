Russian lower house speaker comes to Cuba on official visit

HAVANA, April 29. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Cuba on an official visit on Saturday, TASS correspondent reported.

The plane of the Russian delegation landed at Havana airport, where they were welcomed by Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli, representatives of the Cuban parliament and Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party.

The delegation has brought together high-ranking lawmakers, including State Duma First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov, Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Security and Corruption Control Committee Vasily Piskarev among several other heads of Duma committees, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Andrey Klimov. In addition, Deputy Science and Higher Education Minister Dmitry Afanasyev, Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov and other officials are in the delegation.

The visit envisages the first meeting of the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (unicameral parliament). The lawmakers will touch upon legislative support in such areas as the finance and investments, energy, education, agriculture and tourism. Bilateral meetings with the Cuban leadership are also scheduled during the visit.